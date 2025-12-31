Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake has met with Ghana’s President, John Mahama, during his recent visit to Accra, sparking widespread attention online. The meeting followed Asake’s headline performance on the opening day of the 2025 AfroFuture Ghana festival, held at the El-Wak Stadium as part of the...

Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake has met with Ghana’s President, John Mahama, during his recent visit to Accra, sparking widespread attention online.

The meeting followed Asake’s headline performance on the opening day of the 2025 AfroFuture Ghana festival, held at the El-Wak Stadium as part of the popular “December in GH” festivities.

A video from the encounter shows the singer, born Ahmed Ololade, arriving with members of his team and exchanging warm greetings with President Mahama and other guests.

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo, as well as businessman Ibrahima Mahama, were also in attendance.

During the interaction, President Mahama made a light-hearted remark referencing a recent incident at the El-Wak Stadium, where a fan allegedly fired a gun during Asake’s concert on December 28.

Asking if the singer was the reason for the act, Mahama joked, “So he is the one the guy fired the gun for?” After receiving confirmation from those present, he added, “And he ended up in trouble,” drawing laughter from the room.

Asake then expressed regret over the incident and appealed for leniency on behalf of the suspect, describing the act as a moment of uncontrolled excitement.

President Mahama, however, responded firmly, saying, “Don’t worry about it. The law is the law.”

The individual involved was later arrested for the illegal possession and discharge of a firearm at a public event.

Asake rose to prominence in 2020 with the release of his hit single Lady and signed with YBNL Nation in February 2022. He has since released three albums, Mr Money With The Vibes (2022), Work of Art (2023), and Lungu Boy (2024).

A Grammy-nominated artist, Asake remains one of the most influential figures in contemporary Nigerian music. He earned a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category at this year’s Grammy Awards but lost to fellow Nigerian singer Tems.

The singer recently announced that he has relocated to Los Angeles, United States.