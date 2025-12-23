Afrobeats sensation Asake has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 20-year-old Karen Lojore, who tragically lost her life in a stampede outside the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, during his concert on December 20. The incident occurred near one of the stadium’s entry points, with Ken...

Afrobeats sensation Asake has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 20-year-old Karen Lojore, who tragically lost her life in a stampede outside the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, during his concert on December 20.

The incident occurred near one of the stadium’s entry points, with Kenya’s National Police Service confirming that a brief stampede broke out at the gate as fans attempted to enter the venue.

Taking to Instagram, Asake described the event as “devastating” and extended his heartfelt condolences to Karen’s family, friends, and loved ones.

He also pledged to support investigations into the tragedy and called for accountability from those responsible for ensuring the safety of concertgoers.

He wrote, “I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec 20th in Nairobi.

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened. Those responsible should be held accountable.

“Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace. God Bless Kenya.”

The concert, held at the 18,000-capacity Nyayo National Stadium, was co-headlined by British-Nigerian singer Gabzy and was part of Asake’s Africa tour announced earlier this year.