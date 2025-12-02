President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja donated N200 million to the Nigerian Legion, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel, injured officers, and families of fallen heroes. The gesture was announced during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day...

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja donated N200 million to the Nigerian Legion, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel, injured officers, and families of fallen heroes.

The gesture was announced during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal launch held at the Presidential Villa.

The National Assembly, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, pledged an additional N100 million on behalf of lawmakers.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, also announced a N20 million donation.

At the event, the President, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Akpabio, Deputy Speaker Kalu, and the service chiefs were decorated with the remembrance poppy by the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Morenike Grace Henry.

President Tinubu urged government agencies, corporate organisations, and public-spirited Nigerians to contribute generously to the Legion, which supports retired military personnel, widows, and dependants of fallen officers.

“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answered the call to serve,” he said.

“Armed Forces Remembrance Day reminds us of the call to peace and the importance of unity. As we honour our heroes, I call on every Nigerian to reject divisive rhetoric and embrace respect, tolerance, and understanding. Our diversity is a national asset.”

This was contained in a statement the Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, December 2.

The President praised the Armed Forces for restoring stability in many communities across the country, noting that collaboration among security agencies has yielded significant gains. He highlighted the surrender of thousands of insurgents, the neutralisation of key terrorist leaders, and the rescue of numerous captives.

Tinubu also noted improved maritime security, citing reductions in oil theft, piracy, and illegal fishing. He attributed the progress to newly acquired platforms and enhanced capabilities within the Navy, Army, and Air Force.

“As President and Commander-in-Chief, I remain committed to equipping and motivating our military because security is the central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said. He added that his administration has upgraded allowances, improved barracks, strengthened healthcare, expanded Defence Health Maintenance Services, and modernised pension verification through BVN and NIN integration.

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, appealed to Nigerians to see the emblem as a symbol of support for fallen heroes and their families. He thanked President Tinubu for continued investments in hardware, training, and welfare.

“When we wear this emblem, we say to our veterans: Nigeria remembers you. When we support the appeal fund, we affirm that Nigeria cares. When we stand together today, we declare that Nigeria will never abandon those who serve in her name,” Oluyede said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Richard Pheelangwa, described the Remembrance Day as a moment to honour the bravery and sacrifice of personnel who defended the nation. He also saluted serving troops confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security threats.

He commended the President for prioritising the well-being of military families, noting that many communities once marked by conflict have begun to rebuild, with schools reopened and markets revived.

“Behind every secured territory stand men and women whose courage defines our national character. Some continue to serve with visible and invisible scars; others paid the supreme price. Today, we honour their loyalty, bravery, and devotion,” he added.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually on January 15 to honour fallen soldiers and celebrate living veterans.