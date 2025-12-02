President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday held a meeting with Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in what is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The meeti...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday held a meeting with Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in what is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting comes days after Governor Otti visited Kanu at the Sokoto prison, where the IPOB leader is serving his sentence.

During the visit, Otti was accompanied by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu; Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN); his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma; and officials of the Sokoto State Government.

Governor Otti has consistently stated that resolving Kanu’s case is a priority for his administration.

Following his Sokoto visit, he emphasised that the state was pursuing a coordinated strategy to secure Kanu’s freedom through all legal and legitimate channels.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated, and will continue to work on, the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” Otti said through his media aide.

Tuesday’s engagement with President Tinubu is viewed as part of the governor’s continued political and legal efforts to bring a resolution to the long-standing matter.