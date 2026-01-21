The Federal Government has described the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as a powerful symbol of Nigeria’s national unity, shared heritage, and growing global cultural recognition, while reaffirming its strategic importance as a driver of tourism-led economic growth....

The Federal Government has described the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as a powerful symbol of Nigeria’s national unity, shared heritage, and growing global cultural recognition, while reaffirming its strategic importance as a driver of tourism-led economic growth.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated this at the Official Open Day of the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the NTA Headquarters Arena, Abuja. The Minister was represented by the Director of Public Relations, Dr. Suleiman Haruna.

According to the Minister, the Argungu Festival stands as one of Nigeria’s oldest and most enduring cultural celebrations, bringing people together in peace and shared identity since its inception in 1934, while showcasing the nation’s rich traditions through fishing, canoe racing, music, dance, and other cultural expressions.

He noted that the festival’s inscription on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity underscores its global significance and reinforces Nigeria’s cultural presence on the international stage.

The Minister further highlighted that cultural festivals are not only platforms for cultural expression but also important economic enablers. He explained that Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector is projected to contribute ₦9.55 trillion (about $14.8 billion) to the economy, accounting for 3.9 per cent of Gross Domestic Product and supporting over 2.7 million jobs, with domestic tourism playing a major role.

“Festivals such as Argungu stimulate economic activities by boosting hospitality, transportation, local commerce, and creative industries, while creating opportunities for fishermen, farmers, artisans, performers, and traders within host communities,” he said.

He added that Nigeria recorded approximately three million domestic trips in 2023 and over 1.2 million international arrivals, reflecting growing interest in the country’s culture, heritage, and leisure offerings.

Commending the Kebbi State Government for its vision and commitment in organising the 61st edition of the festival, the Minister called on stakeholders across government, the private sector, and international partners to support initiatives that strengthen cultural tourism and deliver sustainable economic benefits to Nigerians.

He assured that the Federal Government remains committed to promoting positive national narratives, deepening domestic tourism, and positioning Nigeria’s cultural heritage as a vital pillar of economic diversification and national cohesion.

He expressed optimism that the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival would continue to thrive, foster unity, attract visitors, and contribute meaningfully to community development and national prosperity.