The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted comments attributed to Mr Okonkwo suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could now “rule Nigeria with the military” following a recent Supreme Court verdict relating to Rivers State.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party described the claim as reckless, misleading and devoid of constitutional basis, insisting that Supreme Court judgments cannot be equated with military decrees.

The APC said a Supreme Court ruling represents the highest expression of constitutional authority in a democratic system and should not be mischaracterised as an executive or military directive.

According to the party, the apex court merely exercised its constitutional mandate by interpreting the law, stressing that its decisions, whether popular or not, are binding on all parties.

The party rejected insinuations that the judgment amounted to a suspension of democracy in Rivers State, maintaining that the court acted strictly within the confines of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Defending President Tinubu, the Lagos APC said the president has neither sought nor exercised extra-constitutional powers, noting that his record as a pro-democracy activist and opponent of military rule contradicts claims that he would govern through military influence.

The party accused elements of the opposition of attempting to delegitimise the judiciary whenever court decisions do not align with their political expectations, warning that such rhetoric undermines public confidence in democratic institutions.

It further expressed concern that what it described as alarmist and anti-democratic narratives could pose a threat to Nigeria’s democracy if left unchecked.

Reaffirming that Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law and separation of powers, the APC said the military continues to operate under civilian authority as prescribed by the Constitution.

The party called on Nigerians to reject what it termed inflammatory commentary capable of provoking unrest, insisting that Supreme Court verdicts are instruments of justice meant to strengthen, not weaken, democratic governance.