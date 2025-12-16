The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, declaring that his Renewed Hope Agenda is laying the foundation for Nigeria’s long-term transformation beyond the 2027 general elections....

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, declaring that his Renewed Hope Agenda is laying the foundation for Nigeria’s long-term transformation beyond the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said President Tinubu’s mandate transcends electoral cycles, arguing that his administration is focused on structural reforms aimed at repositioning the economy, strengthening national security and restoring investor confidence.

The Lagos APC noted that the President has taken bold decisions in key sectors, including the economy, infrastructure, foreign relations and security, describing current economic challenges as temporary sacrifices required for sustainable growth.

The party cited recent economic projections by financial analyst Bismarck Rewane as further validation of the administration’s policy direction, pointing to improving macroeconomic indicators and a moderation in inflation as evidence that reforms are beginning to yield results.

According to the statement, Rewane’s analysis projects sustained GDP growth, improved foreign exchange stability and increased capital inflows as reforms continue to take effect, reinforcing confidence in the country’s economic outlook.

The Lagos APC accused opposition parties of being preoccupied with the 2027 elections, insisting that President Tinubu remains focused on long-term nation-building rather than short-term political calculations.

It added that investments in agriculture, manufacturing, digital innovation, transport infrastructure and social inclusion reflect a governance approach designed to deliver enduring national development.

Reaffirming its support, the party urged Nigerians to remain patient and optimistic, stressing that economic recovery and national renewal require time and consistency.

The statement concluded that President Tinubu’s leadership would be remembered for reshaping Nigeria’s governance trajectory and laying the groundwork for sustainable prosperity beyond 2027.