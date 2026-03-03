The All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the immediate swearing-in of Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committee Members duly elected at the 2026 Congresses of the Party. According to a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Tuesday, March 3, t...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the immediate swearing-in of Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committee Members duly elected at the 2026 Congresses of the Party.

According to a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Tuesday, March 3, the swearing-in should be done in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Party’s Constitution.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby directs that the Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committees duly elected at the 2026 Congresses of the Party be sworn in/ inaugurated today or soon hereafter in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Party’s Constitution.

“Our great Party wishes to thank all members, stakeholders and supporters for the peaceful conduct of Congresses around the country. Congratulations to all.”