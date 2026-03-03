The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says it will proceed with its state congress scheduled for Tuesday, despite a restraining order issued by the Federal High Court....

The party’s National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaacs Kekemeke, said the congress would hold as planned, noting that neither he nor the congress committee had been officially notified of any court injunction.

According to him, the party’s national headquarters has not informed him in his capacity as zonal chairman, nor communicated to the congress committee, that any restraining order had been received.

Earlier on Monday, the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, restrained the APC from conducting the state congress slated for Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The court also nullified the ward and local government congresses conducted by the party on February 18 and 21, respectively.

In an ex parte order, Justice Toyin Adegoke barred the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the congress pending the determination of a substantive suit.

The APC had earlier fixed March 3 for its state congress nationwide, with preparations already concluded for the exercise in Ondo State.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Ondo State Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the party maintained that the congress was duly approved by its National Working Committee.