The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mary Alile, says the party is better positioned to win the 2026 governorship election and reclaim the leadership of Osun State from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC National Women Leader was received by retired General Bashir Adewinbi and some APC leaders in the State.

They used the opportunity to emphasize the need for the party’s leadership to review its reward system in order to better motivate loyal and hardworking members..

The call for zoning the 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District was also re-echoed during the event.

In his remarks, retired General Bashir Adewinbi emphasized the importance of unity among party members.

The APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile, expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in next year’s governorship election in the State.

She noted that the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope initiative has positively impacted the lives of Nigerians.

The event also featured the decoration of Bashir Adewinbi as the Grand Patron of Sister to Sister, a group launched by the APC National Women Leader in the State.