The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has congratulated all the Muslim and Christian faithful in the country on the commencement of both Ramadan and Lent.

In a statement by Abimbola Tooki,

Special Adviser to the National Chairman of APC (Media and Communications Strategy), Professor Yilwatda described the twin sacred seasons as deeply significant periods of fasting, reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal for Nigerians of both faiths.

He noted that it is profoundly instructive, and richly symbolic, that Ramadan and Lent are beginning on the same day, describing the rare convergence as a powerful message to the nation. According to him, it is a divine reminder that Nigerians are one people, brothers and sisters bound by a shared destiny, regardless of religious affiliation, and that peaceful coexistence is not optional but essential to national progress and stability.

Professor Yilwatda stressed that both Ramadan and Lent emphasise common values such as discipline, compassion, humility, love for one another, and service to humanity.

He urged Nigerians to allow these shared virtues to shape their daily interactions and strengthen the bonds between Muslims and Christians, leaving no room for suspicion, hatred, or division.

“At this critical moment in our national journey,” the APC Chairman said, “I call on all Nigerians to use this sacred period to pray fervently for our country and for the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it undertakes far-reaching reforms aimed at stabilising and repositioning our economy and society.

With sincere prayers, unity of purpose, patience, and collective sacrifice, these reforms will land safely and yield lasting solutions to our economic and social challenges.”

He expressed optimism that the season would renew hope, deepen faith, and reinforce Nigeria’s collective commitment to peace, unity, and national development.

To the Muslim faithful, he said: Ramadan Mubarak. Barka da Ramadan. E ku osu Ramadan, praying that Allah accepts their fasts, prayers, and acts of charity.

To the Christian faithful, he wished a fulfilling Lenten season, praying that the period draws them closer to God in faith, love, and selfless service.

Professor Yilwatda concluded by reaffirming that, together as one people under God, Nigeria will emerge stronger, more united, and more prosperous.