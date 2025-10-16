The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has commended Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, former Adviser to the immediate former Governor Bello Matawalle, on Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning, on a welfare initiative to the party members in the state. According to a statement made ava...

According to a statement made available to TVC on Thursday, the APC lauded Kaura for providing various welfare packages to APC loyalists in the Kaura Namoda local government area.

The statement reads, “At a grand event, which was witnessed by the state party chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, on Tuesday, Comrade Anas donated five cars and motorcycles to deserving members of our great party.

“He also gave out sewing machines, grinding machines, plots of land, and cash amounting to N30 million in an effort to boost empowerment among the locals.

“Similarly, in a bid to improve the Islamic school system, the former political aide laid the foundation for the construction of an Islamiyya School, which he assured to complete soon.”

Speaking at the event, the state APC Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, who was represented by the Secretary of the party, Hon Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, thanked the donor and called on other well-to-do members of the society, especially from the party, to emulate him.

Danfulani, who commended leaders of the party, especially former governors Bello Mohammed Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence and Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, now Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, noted that their mentorship is being emulated by other members.

The activity was also witnessed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Welfare Secretary, Hon. Bashir Idris Ataka, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Hon. Junaidu Attahiru Dosara, Assistant Welfare Secretary, Hon. Shehu J Muhammad, Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Hon. Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Ibrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan. Kaura Namoda Local government Party Chairman, Alh Sule Gabake, former Special Adviser Political Matters Hon. Ibrahim Maaji (admin), former Gusau local government sole administrator, Hon. Sanusi Mohammed Sarki and representatives of Senator Sahabi Yau, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Hon Lawal M. Liman, among others.