The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the vision and reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s development strategy. In a communiqué issued at the end of its two-day meeting held in Birnin Kebbi from ...

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the vision and reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s development strategy.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its two-day meeting held in Birnin Kebbi from October 16 to 17, 2025, the Forum pledged full alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda, vowing to harmonize state-level policies with federal government priorities on economic transformation, social inclusion, and sustainable development.

The meeting, chaired by PGF National Chairman and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, brought together governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the country.

The communiqué highlighted three key resolutions.

First, the governors committed to sustaining and replicating priority federal projects within their respective states to ensure nationwide development impact.

Second, they reaffirmed their resolve to maintain “one message, one future”, strengthening coordination between federal and state governments, enhancing inter-state cooperation, and promoting people-centred governance and institutional integrity.

Third, they pledged renewed support for APC’s internal democracy, policy coherence, and institutional consolidation.

The Forum also welcomed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State into the APC, describing his defection as historic and transformative, raising the number of APC-controlled states to 24. The move, it said, further affirmed the national appeal and broad acceptance of President Tinubu’s leadership and reforms.

Governor Uzodimma commended the President’s bold economic measures, including the removal of fuel subsidy, foreign exchange unification, and fiscal restructuring, which he said have rescued the economy from near collapse and placed Nigeria on a sustainable growth trajectory.

The governors also congratulated President Tinubu and the APC leadership for steering the party toward greater inclusivity, ideological clarity, and national consolidation. They expressed satisfaction with the visible progress in fiscal reforms, rising non-oil revenues, declining inflation and interest rates, and improvements in power supply, infrastructure, and food security.

Reaffirming their grassroots focus, the Forum pledged to ensure that the benefits of these reforms reach all 8,809 electoral wards across the country, noting that a presidential-led initiative is underway to establish at least 1,000 active enterprises per ward.

The PGF urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda and to support their state governments in advancing a new era of progress built on stability, justice, and shared prosperity.

The meeting, according to the communiqué, served as a platform for harmonising state and national development strategies, deepening collaboration, and reaffirming the Forum’s shared vision of a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership.