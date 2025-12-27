Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has dismissed speculation about defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his loyalty to the party and to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. In an interview with TVC, Fay...

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has dismissed speculation about defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his loyalty to the party and to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In an interview with TVC, Fayose emphasised his personal allegiance to Wike, saying, “I’m a Wike person. Anywhere Wike is, that is where I am.”

Despite his past criticisms of PDP leadership in the South-West, Fayose made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the party, stating, “I will never join the APC.”

Fayose was previously part of Wike’s G-5 Integrity group within the PDP, a faction that chose to collaborate with other presidential candidates during the 2023 election.

The group opposed the then-PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, citing his rejection of the party’s rotation policy.

During the 2023 election, the G-5 group, which included Fayose, Wike, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, and former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, supported the emergence of President Bola Tinubu of the APC, while former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom backed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.