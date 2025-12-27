Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for not fully disclosing the support he received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the Ibadan explosion. Speaking on TVC’s Journalists Hangout on Friday, December 26, Fayose said, “The president of Nig...

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for not fully disclosing the support he received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the Ibadan explosion.

Speaking on TVC’s Journalists Hangout on Friday, December 26, Fayose said, “The president of Nigeria, yes, he wanted the sitting, he wanted the minister to be appointed. Circumstances did not allow him to get that slot.

“But you did not tell Nigerians you got, at the prerogative, at the mercy of Mr. President, you got 50 billion Naira in support of the explosion in Ibadan. He never said that to Nigeria. So, the president can say the explosion is not worth more than 10 billion.”

Fayose noted that the 50 billion Naira provided by the presidency to assist Oyo State in managing the aftermath of the explosion did not go directly into the state coffers. “The 50 billion did not come into the coffers of Oyo state. It came with you coming to interface with the president because you came and said you met with the president,” he said.

He further accused Makinde of failing to acknowledge the president’s support publicly, stating, “You only said a part where you said the president told you that ‘go and organize APC for me and I said I cannot organize.’ But you did not tell Nigerians what the president did for you and did for the good people of your state.”