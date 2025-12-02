The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally issued expulsion certificates to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other members previously expelled at the party’s national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State. A statement posted on the party’s X handle confirmed that the ce...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally issued expulsion certificates to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other members previously expelled at the party’s national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement posted on the party’s X handle confirmed that the certificates were presented during a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, where Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum officially handed over national leadership to Senator Kabiru Turaki.

The party had earlier, at its November 16 convention, ratified the expulsion of Wike and others over alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking to journalists after the NWC meeting, Turaki said the committee had carefully reviewed the situation concerning expelled members.

He explained, “We have taken note of the fact that Nigerian law frowns on dual membership of political parties, and so we have sought to make it easy for them.

“Now that they are no longer members of our party, and now that the National Convention, which is the highest decision-making organ of our party, has expelled them, we have decided to issue them certificates of expulsion.

“So that, when they go to register with other political parties in Nigeria, they will show these certificates as proof that they are no longer members of the PDP, and so those parties will not accuse them of trying to belong to more than one political party.”

The certificates have reportedly been sent by courier to the affected individuals, including Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Umaru Bature, Kamarudeen Ajibade (SAN), Abdurahman Muhammad, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah Nnanna, George Turna, and Chief Dan Orbih.

Turaki emphasised that the move was necessary to notify Nigerians and relevant institutions, including INEC and security agencies, about the members’ status. He said,

“The Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other government agencies should know that these people are no longer members of our party. They have been expelled. They remain expelled. We have now certified their expulsion, and these certificates have been sent to them.”

The PDP chairman also indicated that the party would soon release public disclaimers, warning that anyone engaging with the expelled members “does so at his or her own risk.”

“We hope that members of the PDP in Nigeria and the diaspora will know that the party has once again gotten rid of the cankerworms that have been afflicting and creating problems for us in our activities,” he added.

Turaki further stressed that the PDP is now focusing on rebuilding and preparing to offer Nigerians “credible leadership” ahead of the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, the Wike-loyal faction, led by figures including embattled National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu and factional Chairman Mohammed Abdulrahman, rejected the Ibadan convention as illegitimate.

They held a parallel National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on November 18, where they announced the expulsion of several opponents, including Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), former Board of Trustees Chair Adolphus Wabara, Turaki, and others such as Chief Bode George, citing similar anti-party activities and violations of court orders.