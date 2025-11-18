Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat ahead of an emergency session of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT), called by factional Secretary Samuel Anyanwu. The Anyanwu faction...

The Anyanwu faction, chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed, announced that the BoT meeting would hold at 11 a.m., with the NEC scheduled for 2 p.m. at the same venue. The group emphasised that attendance was mandatory, noting that “crucial matters” would be addressed during the sessions.

Meanwhile, Kabiru Turaki, elected PDP national chairman at the party’s convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, said his leadership would proceed with its own inaugural NEC meeting at Wadata Plaza.

Speaking to journalists after submitting a petition at the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) headquarters in Abuja, Turaki reaffirmed his determination to reclaim the secretariat and exercise the mandate of his office.

Over the weekend, a separate faction led by Umar Damagum, the immediate past PDP national chairman, held the party’s national convention in Ibadan.

During the event, the group expelled Wike, Anyanwu, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, and eight other members.

Other officials removed include Umar Bature, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Mao Ohabunwa, Uwachukwu George Turner, Dan Orbih, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Austin Nwachukwu, and Abraham Amah.

The Wike-aligned faction had attempted to halt the convention through the courts, but a high court in Oyo ruled in favour of the opposing faction, allowing the event to proceed.