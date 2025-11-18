Security operatives have assaulted a Channels TV reporter and damaged cameras while covering events at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as rival factions led by Samuel Anyanwu and Tanimu Turaki prepare to hold separate meetings at the same venue over control of the part...

Security operatives have assaulted a Channels TV reporter and damaged cameras while covering events at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as rival factions led by Samuel Anyanwu and Tanimu Turaki prepare to hold separate meetings at the same venue over control of the party.

It was gathered that police fired teargas canisters directly at the journalists, forcing them to retreat and disrupting coverage of the events.

Some of their recording equipment was destroyed in the process.