Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed have forcefully entered the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, as tensions escalate between rival party factions.

TVC News Digital had earlier reported that the Samuel Anyanwu and Tanimu Turaki-led factions were preparing to hold separate meetings at the same venue over control of the party.

A heavy deployment of police, officers from the Directorate of State Services (DSS), and other security personnel has been stationed around the Zone 5 secretariat, while supporters of both factions were seen drumming and singing near the venue.

Despite two separate court rulings attempting to halt the PDP convention, the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee proceeded last weekend, relying on a counter-order obtained from the Oyo State High Court.

Delegates and speakers frequently referenced the ongoing litigation, framing the convention’s success as a demonstration of the party’s resilience and refusal to yield to internal or external pressures.

Governors in attendance included Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and host governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Prominent PDP figures also attended, including former Senate President Adolphus Wabara and former governors Udom Emmanuel, Babangida Aliyu, and Ibrahim Shekarau, among other senior party stalwarts.

The Convention saw the emergence of Turaki as the new party chairman, and the expulsion of some party chieftains including the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.