Tension is building at the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as rival factions led by Samuel Anyanwu and Tanimu Turaki prepare to hold separate meetings at the same venue over control of the party.

A heavy deployment of police, officers from the Directorate of State Services (DSS), and other security personnel has been positioned around the Zone 5 secretariat. Supporters of both factions were seen drumming and singing close to the venue.

By the time of reporting, several guests invited by the Anyanwu-led faction for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting had begun arriving at the secretariat. Anyanwu himself arrived around 8:50 a.m. and proceeded directly to his office.

As of 9:27 a.m., loyalists of Tanimu Turaki had not yet arrived, though there are reports that they were en route to the secretariat.

Speaking to reporters, Anyanwu explained the security presence, saying, “I wrote to the security agencies and I NEC on the 14th November informing them of the NEC/BoT meeting scheduled for today. I am the National Secretary of the party and.y tenure runs till December 8.

Reminded of the plan by the Turaki led group to hold an NWC at the Secretariat, he said “We are going our meeting and we do not expect any intruder. He is coming to hold meeting here as what?”