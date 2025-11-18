Security operatives have taken over the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, ahead of parallel meetings by rival factions of the opposition party. At least 15 Hilux vans and two armoured personnel carriers were noticed to have been stationed at the main ...

Security operatives have taken over the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, ahead of parallel meetings by rival factions of the opposition party.

At least 15 Hilux vans and two armoured personnel carriers were noticed to have been stationed at the main gate, while police and Civil Defense officers were deployed to strategic positions around the secretariat to maintain order.

On Monday, the newly elected National Chairman of the party, Barrister Tanimu Turaki, SAN, told journalists at a nearby police station that he had come to request police protection for the inaugural meeting of the new National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders, including governors and lawmakers.

Turaki described the faction led by Abdulrahman Muhammed, which is reportedly backed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, as no longer members of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the factional National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, announced plans for a Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of their group at Wadata Plaza on the same day.