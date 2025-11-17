The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting following the suspension of key party members during the National Convention hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde in Ib...

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting following the suspension of key party members during the National Convention hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The PDP during the Ibadan National Convention expelled FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Ayo Fayose, Austin Nwachukwu, and others for Anti-Party Activities.

In a notice signed by Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary of the Wike-backed faction, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) are invited to an emergency meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat at the Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

The statement reads, “The members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of NEC & BOT scheduled as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

“Venue: NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja

“Time: For BOT: 11:a.m. and NEC: 02:00 p.m.

“Attendance is very important as crucial matters will be discussed and addressed,” the statement concluded.

In a statement shared on its official X handle page on Saturday, the party disclosed that the decision was made to restore unity, discipline and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections.

