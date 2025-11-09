The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, on Sunday, has congratulated Governor Charles Soludo on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra State. The NGF, in a statement issued by its leader, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the polls, describing i...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, on Sunday, has congratulated Governor Charles Soludo on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra State.

The NGF, in a statement issued by its leader, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the polls, describing it as a “proof that Nigerians have fully embraced democracy and rule of law as a choice form of governance”.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum sends its hearty congratulations to His Excellency, Governor (Prof) Charles Soludo, on his victory at the Saturday gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“We are confident that this deserved victory will enable His Excellency to consolidate on his great achievements across different sectors.

“We also congratulate the people of Anambra and all the stakeholders on the orderly and peaceful conduct of the election — another proof that Nigerians have fully embraced democracy and rule of law as a choice form of governance.

“We also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies for the orderly electoral process so far”, the statement read.

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo, according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State, won in all the Local Government areas of the State, defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.

Governor Soludo polled a total of 422,644 Votes to beat all challengers in a landslide victory,the with his closest challenger, Nicholas Ukachukwu, of the All Progressives Congress polling 99, 445 Votes.