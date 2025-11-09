A civil society organisation, the Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM), has congratulated Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his re-election as Anambra State Governor, describing his re-election as “a victory for democracy”. In...

A civil society organisation, the Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM), has congratulated Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his re-election as Anambra State Governor, describing his re-election as “a victory for democracy”.

In a statement signed by the executive director of the organisation, Nelson Ekujumi, he stated that, “the outcome of the election is a testimonial to the will of the people as expressed at the polls and a victory for democracy, which is commendable”.

The group commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for its excellent conduct of the election through its timely arrival at most polling stations across the state on election day.

The group said, “From our observers and reports monitored via the media, INEC personnel arrived early and were set at 7.30 am for the commencement of the exercise at 8.30 am in over 98% of the polling units in the state, and this served as a motivation for the voters to come out and vote.”

It added, “We are also happy to report that the functionality of the BVAS machine for accreditation of voters was over 98% by our analysis of the election.

“By our analysis of the exercise, INEC performed excellently in the conduct of the 2025 Anambra State gubernatorial election.”

The group also commended the people of Anambra State for exercising their franchise in an orderly and peaceful manner throughout the election across the 21 LGAs of the state on Saturday.

The group further lauded the security agencies for providing water-tight security, which ensured that agents of darkness stayed away and encouraged the voters to come out to exercise their rights peacefully.

The political parties’ agents were also applauded for keeping the peace at polling stations and ensuring that peace reigned throughout the election.

CPPM said, “The local and international observers as well as the media were equally appreciated for their diligence, impartiality and professionalism, which contributed in no small way to the successful conduct of the election.

“CPPM is however, sad to note that the ugly incidents of vote buying and selling again reared its ugly head in this election, which once more re-emphasised the need for all stakeholders to come together to address this denigration of our humanity and a national embarrassment”. But notwithstanding, the pockets of vote trading, though condemnable, are not enough to taint the credibility of the exercise, which is a victory for democracy.

“The organisation then charged the winner, Prof Soludo of APGA, to be magnanimous in victory, while admonishing other contestants to be gallant in defeat.”

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo, according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State, won in all the Local Government areas of the State, defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.

Governor Soludo polled a total of 422 644 Votes to beat all challengers in a landslide victory,the with his closest challenger, Nicholas Ukachukwu, of the All Progressives Congress polling 99, 445 Votes.