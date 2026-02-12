Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested 3 suspects over unlawful possession of a firearm and involvement in illicit drug activities at Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area. This was made Public by police public relations officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement made availab...

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested 3 suspects over unlawful possession of a firearm and involvement in illicit drug activities at Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area.

This was made Public by police public relations officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement made available to TVC News in Awka, ANAMBRA State Capital.

The statement clarified that Police Operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, acted on credible information, stormed the motel located in Uke, where the criminals were arrested.

In the operation, police arrested three male suspects, Ifeanyi Ibeabuchi, male 39, Abdullahi Shaibu 26 and Obah Chima, an 18-year-old male.

Items recovered from the suspects include one Jojef pump action gun with breach number 21SA-0724, loaded with three live cartridges, which was recovered at the scene.

The statement disclosed that the suspects confessed to the crime as investigations led to the arrest of the other two suspects and the recovery of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, Crystal Methamphetamine, Colos, and Mkpuru-mmiri.

The Command reiterates its commitment to sustaining ongoing operations against criminal elements in the State and urges members of the public to continue providing useful information to aid policing efforts.

The police spokesperson revealed that further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

TVC News previously reported that the Lagos State Police Command has arrested 14 suspected traffic robbers at various points along the Lekki–Epe Expressway over the past two weeks.

SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrests in a post on her X handle @AbimbolaShotayo on Tuesday, noting that the suspects were apprehended by the Tactical Squad, Elemoro, during sustained patrols and intelligence-driven operations.