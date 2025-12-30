The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 14 suspected traffic robbers at various points along the Lekki–Epe Expressway over the past two weeks. SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrests in a post on her X handle @AbimbolaShotayo on Tuesday, noting that the suspect...

SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrests in a post on her X handle @AbimbolaShotayo on Tuesday, noting that the suspects were apprehended by the Tactical Squad, Elemoro, during sustained patrols and intelligence-driven operations.

“The arrests are part of our continuous efforts to combat traffic-related crimes and enhance the safety of motorists and other road users along this busy corridor,” Adebisi stated.

She emphasised that the development highlights the command’s ongoing commitment to maintaining law and order on the Lekki–Epe axis. The Tactical Squad remains proactive in identifying crime hotspots and swiftly addressing threats posed by criminal elements.

Adebisi urged residents to support the police by providing timely information that could aid crime prevention and detection. “Security is a collective responsibility. Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” she said.

Reassuring commuters and residents, she reiterated that the command will continue aggressive patrols and operations to safeguard lives and property. She also reminded the public of the “See Something, Say Something” advisory as part of ongoing community policing initiatives to strengthen collaboration between the police and the community.