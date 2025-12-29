The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attempt in the Karu area of Abuja, arresting one suspect while two others escaped....

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attempt in the Karu area of Abuja, arresting one suspect while two others escaped.

A statement issued on Monday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the incident occurred at about 3:43 a.m. on Friday, 27 December, following a distress call about an ongoing robbery at a residence in Karu Site.

A response team from the Karu Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, was immediately deployed to the scene.

On sighting the officers, the suspects reportedly opened fire.

The police team returned fire and subdued the attackers, arresting one suspect while the others fled.

The arrested suspect was identified as Abdul Mohammed, aged 20, from Masaka in Nasarawa State.

He sustained injuries during the encounter and is currently receiving medical attention.

Items recovered from the scene included a locally fabricated firearm, four live cartridges, two knives, a cutlass, two mobile phones and a torchlight.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, commended the officers for their swift response and professionalism. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, assuring the public of the police command’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

Investigations are ongoing, and efforts have been intensified to track down the fleeing suspects.