The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate for the Anambra State election has expressed confidence that the party is well-positioned to win the poll.

Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu gave the assurance during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held in Awka, part of ongoing efforts to fine-tune strategies ahead of the state governorship election.

The road to the November 8 Anambra Governorship election is becoming clearer, as candidates of various political parties traverse the length and breadth of the state to sell their manifestos to the people.

On the 26th of May, the APC state and zonal executives presented the party’s candidate to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa for his blessing.

Upon returning from the Villa, scores of party faithful converged on the Professor Chinua Achebe International Airport to welcome Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu.

From the airport, the procession moved to the venue of the expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Awka.

The meeting had in attendance APC members and new decampees from the PDP, Labour Party, and APGA.

In his address to party members, Mr Ukachukwu used the opportunity to clear the air, emphasizing that the APC is not in alliance with any political party in the State.

He dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu’s earlier visit to Anambra was an endorsement of the APGA-led government, insisting instead that the APC is contesting the November 8 governorship election with the full intention to win.

Speakers at the event, including the state party chairman, asked members to remain steadfast and deepen their grassroots mobilization efforts.

The stakeholders’ meeting also featured a formal endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 election, the unveiling of Senator Uche Ekwunife as running mate, the official reception of new decampees into the APC, and a thanksgiving service held at the Catholic Cathedral in Onitsha to pray for the party’s success at the polls.