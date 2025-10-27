Three officers of the Ondo State chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have been suspended for alleged gross misconduct and actions that tarnished the image of the corps. The affected officers have also been declared wanted to enable proper investigation into the...

Three officers of the Ondo State chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have been suspended for alleged gross misconduct and actions that tarnished the image of the corps.

The affected officers have also been declared wanted to enable proper investigation into their activities.

The State Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while parading four suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters in Akure.

According to Adeleye, preliminary findings revealed that the suspended officers were allegedly sponsored to malign and discredit the command on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, four suspects were paraded for various offences, including one identified as an informant to a kidnap syndicate that has been terrorizing parts of the state.

TVC previously reported that about twenty-five operatives of the Amotekun Corps have been arrested by the Nigeria Police in Osun State.

Consequently, the Police have also sealed the operational bases of the security outfit in Osogbo and Ile-Ife.

The development is not unconnected with the alleged killing of four indigenes of Akinlalu, including three siblings, about a week ago by Amotekun operatives.