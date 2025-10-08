About twenty-five operatives of the Amotekun Corps have been arrested by the Nigeria Police in Osun State. Consequently, the Police have also sealed the operational bases of the security outfit in Osogbo and Ile-Ife. The development is not unconnected with the alleged killing of four indigenes of Ak...

About twenty-five operatives of the Amotekun Corps have been arrested by the Nigeria Police in Osun State.

Consequently, the Police have also sealed the operational bases of the security outfit in Osogbo and Ile-Ife.

The development is not unconnected with the alleged killing of four indigenes of Akinlalu, including three siblings, about a week ago by Amotekun operatives.

Findings revealed that the arrests were made when the Police stormed the Amotekun operational base at Oke-Fia in Osogbo on Wednesday evening.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Yusuf Idowu, said Police officers also arrested about five operatives in Ife, the area covering the community where the killings occurred last week.

However, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, the Command confirmed that five suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the killings, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the Corps who are still at large.

Abiodun Ojelabi further disclosed that the State Commandant of Amotekun, Adekunle Omoyele, has yet to honour Police invitations over the matter.

He added that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Force Intelligence Department’s elite investigative team, the IRT-FID, to take over the case.