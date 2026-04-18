Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Zamfara State have arrested a 30-year-old man, Umar Sani, for allegedly transporting 100 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a motorcycle along the Zamfara–Katsina border. The arrest, according to a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, took place on April 17, 2026,…...

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Zamfara State have arrested a 30-year-old man, Umar Sani, for allegedly transporting 100 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a motorcycle along the Zamfara–Katsina border.

The arrest, according to a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, took place on April 17, 2026, at about 7:20 a.m. during a stop-and-search operation at a checkpoint in the Yankara axis.

Police said the suspect, a resident of Magami village in Gusau Local Government Area, was intercepted while riding a red Boxer motorcycle from Abuja to his hometown.

A search of the motorcycle led to the discovery of one hundred rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition for AK-47 rifles, hidden inside the fuel tank.

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The suspect is currently in custody as detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department intensify efforts to uncover the source of the ammunition and identify other members of the suspected criminal network.

The police said the arrest highlights ongoing efforts to disrupt the flow of illegal arms and ammunition, which have been linked to rising criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP A.M Bello, reassured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, while urging members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies.