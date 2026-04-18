Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has spearheaded the adoption of a landmark resolution on post-conflict recovery at the 152nd Inter- Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey. The event places global parliaments at the centre of building just and lasting peace. Serving as co-rapporteur alongside Netherlands, Nigeria,…...

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has spearheaded the adoption of a landmark resolution on post-conflict recovery at the 152nd Inter- Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.

The event places global parliaments at the centre of building just and lasting peace.

Serving as co-rapporteur alongside Netherlands, Nigeria, through Mr.Kalu, who also sits on the 12-member IPU Steering Committee overseeing the World Trade Organisation, presented the draft resolution on “The Role of Parliaments in Establishing Robust Post-Conflict Management Mechanisms and Resolving a Just and Lasting Peace” at the Assembly.

The adoption of the resolution signals growing recognition that sustainable peace requires strong, inclusive, and accountable parliamentary institutions.

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The document commits parliaments worldwide to a five-pillar framework for recovery: strengthened institutions, equitable economic reconstruction, social reconciliation, inclusive political life, and sustained international support.