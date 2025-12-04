The Western State Security Network, with the code name Amotekun, has apprehended five suspects linked to various criminal activities, including kidnapping, attempted abduction, and fraud in Ondo State. The State Commander Adetunji Adeleye announced that these arrests were made during multiple operat...

The Western State Security Network, with the code name Amotekun, has apprehended five suspects linked to various criminal activities, including kidnapping, attempted abduction, and fraud in Ondo State.

The State Commander Adetunji Adeleye announced that these arrests were made during multiple operations conducted by Amotekun operatives over the past 48 hours as part of Operation “Flush Them Out.”

Four of the suspects were detained in connection with a kidnapping incident that took place on Monday.

The arrests followed a distress call that alerted Amotekun to heavy gunfire in a forested area, prompting the swift deployment of a rapid response team in collaboration with local security personnel.

Adeleye revealed that the rescue operation spanned over three hours, during which operatives searched the forest.

Among those rescued were three women and a bus conductor.

