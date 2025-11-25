The Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, has stepped up security operations across public and private schools in the state in response to growing concerns about students’ safety. State Commander Adetunji Adeleye disclosed the development on Tuesday while parading ...

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, has stepped up security operations across public and private schools in the state in response to growing concerns about students’ safety.

State Commander Adetunji Adeleye disclosed the development on Tuesday while parading 16 suspects arrested for various crimes across the state.

Adeleye said the security reinforcement follows intelligence reports and recent attacks on educational institutions in other parts of the country. Operatives have been deployed for routine patrols, surveillance, and rapid-response monitoring, particularly around schools with boarding facilities.

“In the wake of the recent outcry over security breaches and kidnapping, the Corps has commenced full enhanced patrol of all boarding schools in the state.

“In the last one week, we have visited many of the schools and mounted surveillance, particularly on those located in border towns and the outskirts of major communities,” he stated.

The arrests, Adeleye explained, were made under the intensified patrols of Operation Le Won Jade (Operation Flush Them Out), launched last week to bolster security along Ondo’s border corridors during the 2025 ember months.

The operation targets kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, and other criminal groups operating in forest reserves and boundary areas linking Ondo with Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara, and Osun states.

“Of the 34 arrests we made in the last one week, we are parading 16 today. They include 10 suspects for offences relating to breach of public order, three for kidnapping, and three for violating the anti-open grazing law,” Adeleye said.

He added that one suspect, identified as Abubakar, was apprehended in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area, for flouting the state’s anti-open grazing law, while others were arrested for alleged involvement in theft, fraud, vandalism, and murder.

Adeleye noted a significant decline in criminal activities across the state, attributing the improvement to the effectiveness of “Operation Le Won Jade” and increased compliance with the anti-grazing law.

He also commended local community leaders, including Olus and Balas in forested areas, for providing timely intelligence that prevented several potential attacks.

“I want to reassure residents that security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of lives and property in Ondo State,” he said, adding that the Corps has strengthened 24/7 patrols across border towns as the ember months continue.