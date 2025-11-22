Fuji music star Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere, was violently assaulted on Friday during a burial ceremony in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. A gang of thugs unexpectedly arrived at the event, launching an attack on the musician and causing chaos, forcing many guests to ...

Fuji music star Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere, was violently assaulted on Friday during a burial ceremony in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A gang of thugs unexpectedly arrived at the event, launching an attack on the musician and causing chaos, forcing many guests to flee in fear.

Several members of Obesere’s band were assaulted, and valuable musical equipment was vandalized.

In the altercation, one band member was stabbed while attempting to protect his colleagues from the attackers.

A witness, Bosede Akinyemi, recounted the shocking incident to journalists. “I attended the event on Friday,” she stated.

“It was a truly disgraceful act. A gang of local thugs caused serious disturbance, specifically targeting Obesere and his band while they were entertaining guests.”