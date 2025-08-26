A disturbing video has surfaced online on the X formerly Twitter platform allegedly showing a notorious commander of armed groups in Imo State, known as “Gentle the Yahoo,” executing three of his subordinates accused of robbing civilians....

The incident reportedly occurred in the Okigwe area of Imo State, where the commander accused the victims of targeting innocent residents instead of what he described as “enemies.”

The graphic footage has heightened fears among locals about increasing brutality and internal divisions within the armed groups operating in the region.

Residents say the development underscores both the ruthlessness of the criminal gangs and the worsening insecurity in parts of Imo State.

Security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.