The All Progressives Congress (APC) is pleased to announce that all is set for the grand reception of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, and his team into the APC.

The historic event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 21, 2025, by 12:00 noon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC, will formally receive Governor Umo Eno and his team into the party, following an official presentation by the Akwa Ibom State APC Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo.

The event will be graced by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Leader of the APC, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who will officially welcome Governor Eno into the progressive fold.

Also expected is the Chief host and President of the Senate, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio GCON whose presence will further underscore the spirit of unity and political alignment between Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Government. This moment marks a significant milestone in fostering collaboration for the progress and prosperity of the State.

Other dignitaries expected include members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the APC National Working Committee, senior party chieftains, and key political stakeholders from across the country.

The APC warmly invites traditional rulers, political leaders, women and youth groups, and all citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State to be part of this historic celebration. Come and join us in giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President, and other distinguished guests a rousing welcome as we celebrate unity, progress, and the rising hope of Akwa Ibom State under the APC.