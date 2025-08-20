Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has suspended the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Grace Adagba, for one month following a resolution of the House of Assembly....

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has suspended the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Grace Adagba, for one month following a resolution of the House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi.

The House of Assembly had passed a resolution to suspend the SUBEB boss for six months, enabling it to investigate her activities at the board.

Others suspended included the Executive Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Mr Maxwell Ogiri, and the Executive Secretary of the Lottery Commission, Mr Michael Uper, for a month each.

Governor Alia, however, reiterated his unwavering commitment to the rule of law, due process, and the principles of separation of powers.

The governor commended the House of Assembly for exercising its constitutional responsibilities and assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

He urged all affected institutions to ensure seamless continuity of service delivery during the period of suspension of the officials.

The governor called on the people of the state to continue to support the government’s efforts towards building a state that works for all.