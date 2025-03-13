The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo on behalf of the entire Egba sons and daughters appreciates and commends the efforts of President Bola Tinubu for the approval of establishing the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta.

The monarch commends the President for the appointment of Principal Officers, Council Members and the new Vice Chancellor of the new institution.

He emphasized the significance of the gesture of the President on the advancements and strengthening of the educational sector and health care delivery, fostering a brighter future for the nation.

The Alake of Egbaland also called for continued collaboration between the government and traditional institutions to ensure sustainable development and progress in the educational sector.