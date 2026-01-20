A communications consultant and advocate of indigenous knowledge and culture, Kenny Adenugba, has weighed into the recent controversy between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Rashidi Ladoja, during the 2026 Inter-Faith service held at the Secretariat...

A communications consultant and advocate of indigenous knowledge and culture, Kenny Adenugba, has weighed into the recent controversy between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Rashidi Ladoja, during the 2026 Inter-Faith service held at the Secretariat’s Grand Space, behind the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ibadan.

According to Adenugba, the practice of handshaking was not originally part of Nigerian tradition but was adopted from foreign cultures.

The Communications Specialist made the remarks on Tuesday, January 20, while speaking during an interview on ‘TVC Breakfast’ programme.

According to him, although culture evolves over time, certain rules traditionally guide the act of greeting through a handshake.

“Handshake wasn’t originally in our culture, it was foreign importation into our culture, although culture is dynamic. But even from where it came from, there are rules,” he said.

He explained that proper etiquette demands respect and deference, particularly when interacting with elders.

“You don’t sit down to shake someone, you rise to shake. Secondly, a younger person never extends his hands first for a handshake. If an elderly person wants to shake you, he or she will stretch the hand first. It is naturally disrespectful for anyone to sit down and stretch the hand to shake another,” Adenugba stated.

Using the Olubadan of Ibadanland as an example, the cultural advocate stressed that age, status and life accomplishments should command respect beyond titles.

“Somebody who is much older, regardless of what the throne is, deserves respect. The Olubadan is not just a mere king. He was a former senator, governor, successful businessman and an older person in his 80s. Even a 60-year-old man would defer to him,” he added.

TVC News Digital had earlier reported the controversy after citing a video where the Alaafin, was seated when he extended his hand in greeting to the Olubadan, but Oba Ladoja snubbed the gesture just a few seconds after exchanging pleasantries with the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The Olubadan subsequently greeted Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries before proceeding to his seat, a moment that was witnessed by several attendees at the gathering.

The incident later became a subject of public discussion, with differing views expressed on traditional protocol, hierarchy and the conduct expected of royal institutions at official functions.