The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Rashidi Ladoja sparked a fresh public debate on Monday during the 2026 Inter-Faith service held at the Secretariat’s Grand Space, behind the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ibadan. A video cited by TVC News during the ev...

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Rashidi Ladoja sparked a fresh public debate on Monday during the 2026 Inter-Faith service held at the Secretariat’s Grand Space, behind the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ibadan.

A video cited by TVC News during the event, the Alaafin, who was seated when he extended his hand in greeting to the Olubadan, but Oba Ladoja snubbed the gesture just a few seconds after exchanging pleasantries with the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The Olubadan subsequently greeted Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries before proceeding to his seat, a moment that was witnessed by several attendees at the gathering.

The incident later became a subject of public discussion, with differing views expressed on traditional protocol, hierarchy and the conduct expected of royal institutions at official functions.

While some observers expressed excitement over the drama, others cautioned against drawing conclusions without a full understanding of long-established customs.

Nigerians have continued to react to the latest developments, with loyalists of the monarchs offering differing opinions.

@prinxe_B wrote, “ The throne of the Olubadan is sacred, and it is disheartening to see internal conflicts brought into the open. As leaders, you are expected to embody the Omoluabi spirit of discretion and dignity. Disputing in public only diminishes the respect our people have for the institution.

@ibrahimoladejo1 wrote, “ I have just watched the video, and I can say that Alaafin is wrong, he always exhibits pride at any given opportunity, man is still living in the olden days era, is it a big deal to stand up and greet your fellow monarch in this modern era?”