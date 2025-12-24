Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has provided more than 2,000 bags of 25-kilogramme rice to residents across the district as part of her Christmas goodwill initiative. The outreach spanned all five local government areas, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi, ...

The outreach spanned all five local government areas, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi, and Ogori-Magongo—aiming to ease the burden of rising food costs and help families celebrate the festive season with some relief.

Speaking during the distribution, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised that the initiative was motivated by compassion and the belief that leadership should deliver tangible benefits to the people.

“Christmas is a season of love, sacrifice, and shared joy,” she said. “Many households are facing pressures from the high cost of living, and this distribution ensures families across Kogi Central can celebrate without undue hardship.”

The rice was shared among community groups, women’s associations, youth organizations, religious institutions, the elderly, and other vulnerable residents. Community leaders monitoring the exercise hailed it as one of the largest palliative distributions recorded in the area.

A traditional ruler in Okene praised the initiative, noting that its scale and reach reflected a genuine concern for grassroots welfare. “This is not symbolic support; it is real and far-reaching,” he said.

In Adavi, a youth leader commended the inclusivity of the exercise, highlighting that beneficiaries were selected without consideration of political affiliation. “This is leadership that brings people together,” he said.

The Christmas rice distribution complements Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ongoing constituency projects, which include interventions in healthcare, education, solar-powered infrastructure, water supply, and empowerment programs for women and youth.

At an event in Okehi, the senator reaffirmed her dedication to service-driven representation. “Representation means being present, listening to the people, and responding with actions that improve daily life,” she said.