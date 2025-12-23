Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri CON, has granted a pardon to Sunday Jackson, who was sentenced to death at Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre. The pardon coincides with the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Jackson was pardoned alongside Joseph Eugene of the Medium Securi...

Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri CON, has granted a pardon to Sunday Jackson, who was sentenced to death at Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The pardon coincides with the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Jackson was pardoned alongside Joseph Eugene of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Yola, and Maxwell Ibrahim of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kaduna.

This was disclosed in a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Tuesday, December 23.

In addition, the governor approved the remission of remaining jail terms for five other inmates, including Joshua James Audo, Adamu Ibrahim, Mohammed Abubakar, Ibrahim Usman, and Saidu Abubakar, serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centres in Numan and Jada.

Governor Fintiri said the inmates were granted clemency because they had “demonstrated significant improvement in their behaviour and conduct.”

He added: “Therefore, in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to three persons and directed the remission of the remainder of the sentences of five others who have served various jail terms and have significantly demonstrated good conduct over the years.”