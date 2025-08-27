Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment to attract foreign investment and boost the state’s economy....

The Governor disclosed this during a visit to the United States Embassy in Abuja, where he engaged officials on business opportunities in the state.

He highlighted key projects open to U.S. investors, including the proposed deep sea port, a petrochemical hub, and a refinery within the state’s free trade zone, as well as agriculture and agribusiness ventures.

According to him, the deep sea port, once actualised, would ease congestion at Lagos’ Apapa and Tin Can ports, with Ondo’s long coastline offering a viable alternative for international maritime trade.

He also revealed that the state had signed Memoranda of Understanding with more than five major local and foreign investors in the past six months.

Responding, the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, commended the state government’s efforts to improve ease of doing business and strengthen security.

He confirmed that Ondo has now been listed among Nigerian states recommended to potential U.S. investors.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Aiyedatiwa said: “They assured us that Ondo State is now on the list of sub-nationals in Nigeria that can be recommended to potential investors.

They were impressed with our mineral resources, business opportunities, and our status as the leading producer of cocoa in the country.”

The Governor added that discussions also covered security, with U.S. officials praising the achievements of the Amotekun Corps in complementing conventional security agencies.

He noted that the recognition of Amotekun by the United Nations, with July 7 designated as World Amotekun Day, was highlighted as a mark of global acknowledgement.

Describing the engagement as timely and fruitful, Governor Aiyedatiwa said it had laid a strong foundation for deeper U.S.–Ondo State relations in trade and investment.