Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area in Lagos State, Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, has been elected Vice President of the Young Elected Local Officials Network for Africa, while also retaining his position as President of the West African region of the organisation. The continental election was concluded on March 24…...

Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area in Lagos State, Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, has been elected Vice President of the Young Elected Local Officials Network for Africa, while also retaining his position as President of the West African region of the organisation.

The continental election was concluded on March 24 in Nouakchott, following a series of strategic engagements among young elected local government leaders from across the continent. Obasa’s emergence at the continental level comes shortly after his election as West African President, a dual mandate that places him at the centre of youth-driven governance initiatives in Africa.

The process followed extensive deliberations at the YELO Summit held in Dakhla, where participants focused on youth inclusion in governance, leadership development, peer learning, and strengthening local government institutions across African cities and territories. The summit served as a platform for shaping the future of grassroots leadership on the continent.

Both elections were conducted under the platform of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa, the umbrella body promoting cooperation among local governments in Africa. The YELO Network operates as its youth-focused arm, providing a platform for emerging leaders to engage, collaborate, and influence governance outcomes.

As Nigeria’s youngest serving local government chairman, Obasa’s rise to both regional and continental leadership positions has been widely described as a significant endorsement of youth participation in governance. Observers say the development also reflects Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa’s local government diplomacy and leadership pipeline.

Speaking after his election, Obasa described his emergence as a call to greater service, pledging to work closely with the continental president and regional leaders to deepen cooperation among African local governments. He stressed the need to move beyond policy discussions to actionable reforms that improve service delivery and strengthen democratic participation at the grassroots.

He further emphasised the importance of empowering young people through inclusive governance structures, noting that local governments remain critical in addressing development challenges across African communities. According to him, fostering collaboration among young leaders will be key to unlocking innovative solutions for sustainable development.

With his dual mandate as West African President and Continental Vice President, Obasa is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of the YELO Network. His leadership is anticipated to drive initiatives that promote youth leadership, institutional capacity building, and Africa’s engagement in global local governance conversations.

The development marks a significant milestone not only for Obasa but also for Nigeria’s representation in continental governance structures, reinforcing the country’s position in advancing youth-led leadership across Africa.