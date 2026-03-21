The Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, has been elected President of the West African region of the Young Elected Local Officials (YELO) Network, a key platform under the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa. Obasa’s emergence was announced at the ongoing YELO Summit in…...

The Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, has been elected President of the West African region of the Young Elected Local Officials (YELO) Network, a key platform under the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa.

Obasa’s emergence was announced at the ongoing YELO Summit in Dakhla, where young local government leaders from across the continent have gathered to deliberate on governance, leadership, and development issues.

Representing Nigeria at the high-level continental gathering, Obasa’s election is being celebrated as a significant milestone for both Agege and the country at large. His victory places Nigeria at the forefront of youth-driven governance conversations across West Africa.

Building on this momentum, Obasa has also formally declared his intention to contest for the position of President of the YELO Network for Africa. The highly anticipated election is scheduled to take place next Monday in Nouakchott, where delegates will decide the next continental leader of the influential network.

The YELO Network serves as a unifying platform for young elected officials across Africa, promoting leadership development, peer learning, policy dialogue, and youth inclusion in governance. It plays a strategic role in shaping the next generation of political leaders on the continent.

Reacting to his election, Obasa described the development as a call to higher responsibility, stressing the need for young leaders to champion inclusive, responsive, and people-oriented governance systems. He pledged to work with his counterparts across Africa to strengthen democratic institutions and drive sustainable urban development.

The Dakhla summit has focused on equipping emerging leaders with the tools needed to address Africa’s urbanisation challenges, while also fostering collaboration and exchange of best practices. With the continental election fast approaching, attention is now turning to the future direction of the YELO Network and the role young leaders will play in shaping governance across Africa.