The Africa Running Conference 2026 opened on Thursday in Lagos with a series of technical sessions aimed at strengthening road running standards across the continent. The opening workshop, held at the Lavender Hall of Eko Hotel, drew race organisers, athletics administrators, broadcasters and intern...

The opening workshop, held at the Lavender Hall of Eko Hotel, drew race organisers, athletics administrators, broadcasters and international stakeholders for in-depth discussions on governance, integrity and commercial growth within Africa’s expanding road race circuit.

Proceedings began with accreditation before participants moved into the first session, which focused on technical performance and race credibility.

Experts including Norrie Williamson, David Katz and Thorsten Griesbach examined the importance of accurate course measurement, timing systems and officiating standards in maintaining global recognition for African races. The session was moderated by Chris Robb.

This was disclosed in a statement by the S.A. Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC), Kola Daniel, on Friday, February 13.

Speakers stressed that adherence to international benchmarks remains central to attracting elite athletes, sponsors and global certification.

After a networking break, attention shifted to community engagement and sustainability. Former Zambia Athletics President Elias Ng’andu Mpondela and UrbanBetter’s Waziri Mainasara led discussions on building host-community ownership and long-term partnerships to ensure the success of road races beyond race day.

Participants later reconvened for a presentation on anti-doping compliance in label road races. Andrea De Mas of the Athletics Integrity Unit underscored the need for strict adherence to clean sport regulations to preserve credibility and athlete welfare.

Media visibility and global reach formed another key theme of the day. Chris Robb, Founder and CEO of Mass Participation World, outlined strategies for leveraging local media platforms to expand international awareness of African races.

The workshop concluded with a session on broadcast production and commercial storytelling. Chichi Nwoko, CEO of Team 33, alongside Felix Awogu, General Manager of SuperSports Nigeria, discussed how high-quality live coverage, compelling narratives and strategic packaging can enhance the market value of road racing events.

The atmosphere was further heightened by the arrival of entrepreneur and sports enthusiast Aisha Achimogu, whose presence drew attention from participants during the closing segment of the workshop.

With cross-continental participation and practical insights shared across sessions, the opening day set the tone for the main conference scheduled to continue on Friday.