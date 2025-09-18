Paul Adefarasin, Founder and Senior Pastor of House On The Rock Church, has officially announced the 20th edition of ‘The Experience’, the internationally acclaimed, free all-night Gospel music concert. Celebrating “twenty years of Jesus-centred praise, prayer and global witness,” Ad...

Paul Adefarasin, Founder and Senior Pastor of House On The Rock Church, has officially announced the 20th edition of ‘The Experience’, the internationally acclaimed, free all-night Gospel music concert.

Celebrating “twenty years of Jesus-centred praise, prayer and global witness,” Adefarasin called on the public to join in prayer as plans for the monumental event ramp up.

He shared that The Experience 20 will carry special significance, as it will not only mark two decades of powerful worship gatherings but also unveil a significant Kingdom initiative.

An album featuring top gospel talents from around the world is also in development to honour the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Adefarasin wrote:

“Friends, the countdown to The Experience 20 has begun. Twenty years of Jesus-centred praise, prayer and global witness. Please pray with us and for us as we prepare.

This year, we’re also birthing a major Kingdom project. Get ready. Watch the announcement in the video. To God be the glory. TE20 is important to us, it is 20 years, we’re putting together an album.”

Since its inception, The Experience has grown to become one of the largest gospel concerts in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of in-person worshippers and millions more via live stream. With a legacy of hosting renowned gospel voices, this year’s celebration promises to deliver an unforgettable night of worship, unity, and spiritual renewal.