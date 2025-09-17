The Lagos State Police Command has cleared Pastor Paul Adefarasin of wrongdoing after investigating a viral video that appeared to show him holding a gun-like object....

The Lagos State Police Command has cleared Pastor Paul Adefarasin of wrongdoing after investigating a viral video that appeared to show him holding a gun-like object.

In a statement issued in Lagos by the Command’s Spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, it confirmed that Adefarasin voluntarily presented himself at its headquarters in Ikeja for questioning.

According to the statement, investigators interrogated the pastor, obtained a cautionary statement and examined the object in question.

https://x.com/LagosPoliceNG/status/1968282804166504704

Findings revealed it was a stun gun rather than a lethal weapon or firearm.

“Consequent on our findings, the Lagos State Police Command has determined that there are no sufficient grounds to proceed with the matter.

The case is hereby discontinued,” the Command said.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law, public safety and transparency in all investigations.