Biodun Ajiboye, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has cautioned that the future of Nigeria could be at risk if citizens do not remain vigilant regarding the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ajiboye made the remarks on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, highlighting concerns over the rising influence of the opposition party.

He said, “If Nigerians are not careful with these people called the ADC, they will destroy the future of Nigeria.

“What we are having in Nigeria is a general insurgency of some ISIS, ISWAP, and all of that.

“Is it wrong to employ the services of public relations experts? Is lobbying a criminal act? In public relations, which I know very well, when a situation is getting worse and the channel of conviction is very narrow, you need some experts to break the ice.

“What has the Nigerian government done wrong? You see, these people are very wicked, and Nigerians need to understand that that coalition called ADC is evil.

“See one of them saying there’s hunger in Nigeria. Why spend $9m to do PR? For God’s sake, we saved Nigeria from unjustifiable destruction that could have happened from one man whose action cannot be predicted the next minute.”